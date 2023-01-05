‘We love and respect Chief Imam’ - Owusu Bempah denies reports of disrespecting Islamic leader

“We wish to state emphatically that Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah has not at any time claimed that the Chief Imam visits or consults him to look into his destiny,” Glorious Word Power Ministries International said in the statement signed by a Senior Pastor of the church, Rev. Dr Emmanuel A. Annorbah (ACII-G).

It described the media reports that the Chief Imam’s office reacted to as “actuated by malice, a desire for profit, sensationalism and calculated to disrupt the peaceful and cordial relationship between the Chief Imam and Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah” that must be disregarded to protect peace and religious harmony.

The church went on further to express disappointment in the description of its leader as a “charlatan on the pulpit” despite the friendly relationship that has existed between both sides.

“It comes as a shock to us that in spite of the cordiality and harmony which exists between the office of the National Chief Imam and Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah and after all assurances given by us, the former issued a strong-worded press statement with very unpleasant descriptions of Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah.

“We revere and hold our General Overseer in high esteem as much as we love and respect His Eminence the National Chief Imam,” the church said.

The National Chief Imam’s office had called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), National Security and the Christian fraternity to call Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah to order, following reports that Owusu Bempah had said during his 31st Watch Night service that the National Chief Imam and other leaders consult him to look into their destinies.