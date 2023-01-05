ADVERTISEMENT
Son, mother, and father die within 3 days; Ejura resident in shock

Andreas Kamasah

Residents of Ejura in the Ashanti region are still struggling to come to terms with how a 38-year-old man, his 78-year-old mother and 83-year-old father all died within three days.

Mohammed Eliasu Awedam
Mohammed Eliasu Awedam

According to myjoyonline.com, Salo Salamatu died on December 30, 2022, upon learning of her son, Mohammed Eliasu Awedam’s ill health.

Then, the young man popularly known as Doe died on January 2, 2023. As if that was not mind-blowing enough, his father, Illiasu Akurugu followed on the same day.

It is suspected that the old man’s death might be linked to that of the son.

“The parents had left their Ejura abode for their native Burkina Faso when news of their ailing son reached them.

“Madam Salo, said to be without a history of high blood pressure, started experiencing one till her health deteriorated.

“Haruna Mumuni, also known as Plus 2, nephew of the deceased Mohammed, said his uncle died on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his Ejura residence.

“As the family prepared to break the news of the death of his son, a call came through to the family announcing the passing of Mr Akurugu.

“The son, Mohammed, had abandoned his carpentry craftsmanship and ventured into farming. But he took ill and sought treatment at the Ejura Government Hospital and the St. Luke Hospital at Kasei but never recovered.

“The family insists his sudden poor health and subsequent death cost the lives of his parents,” the news website reports.

Friends and those who knew Mohammed have been reacting to his death and those of his parents, especially the fact that they all occurred within three days.

The deceased young man is reported to be his equally deceased parents’ lone child left behind a wife and four kids.

