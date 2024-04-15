ADVERTISEMENT
41-year-old man, Kwame Chelsea arrested for having sex with pregnant goat

Andreas Kamasah

A 41-year-old man, Kwame Chelsea, has been arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a pregnant goat, according to the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Police Command.

File photo: Pregnant goat

A report by dailyguidenetwork.com indicates that the sound of a goat bleating out of excruciating pain drew the attention of some residents to the suspect's bestial act. Chelsea, reported to be a divorced palm wine tapper with two children, was caught red-handed in the act in the bush.

An eyewitness reportedly told Lord FM, a local radio station in the municipality, that Chelsea attempted to bribe them after realizing that his shameful and criminal act had been captured on video footage.

"I saw the suspect, Kwame Chelsea, engaging in sexual intercourse with the animal, so I decided to film him, and when caught, he tried to bribe me, but I turned down his offer," the witness is quoted as saying.

Chelsea's alleged conduct has reportedly stirred up a commotion within the community, leading the local authorities to take action. Traditional libations were performed to purify the land and dispel any perceived negativity stemming from the event.

Nana Kwame Nyame II, the chief of Sefwi Donkorkrom, advocated for forgiveness and instructed his people to conduct the necessary rituals to cleanse the surroundings.

Bestiality, a crime involving sexual intercourse between human beings and animals, is considered unnatural and punishable by law in Ghana and around the world.

