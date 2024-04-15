41-year-old man, Kwame Chelsea arrested for having sex with pregnant goat

An eyewitness reportedly told Lord FM, a local radio station in the municipality, that Chelsea attempted to bribe them after realizing that his shameful and criminal act had been captured on video footage.

"I saw the suspect, Kwame Chelsea, engaging in sexual intercourse with the animal, so I decided to film him, and when caught, he tried to bribe me, but I turned down his offer," the witness is quoted as saying.

Chelsea's alleged conduct has reportedly stirred up a commotion within the community, leading the local authorities to take action. Traditional libations were performed to purify the land and dispel any perceived negativity stemming from the event.

Nana Kwame Nyame II, the chief of Sefwi Donkorkrom, advocated for forgiveness and instructed his people to conduct the necessary rituals to cleanse the surroundings.