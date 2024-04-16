The incident, which occurred on April 14, 2024, along the Kasoa Nyanyano road, saw Agbeshie accusing Appiah, a professional teacher at the Ghana International Senior High School, of causing his genitalia to vanish. Agbeshie then proceeded to attack Appiah, hitting him on the upper face and lips with a stone.
Court jails 22-year-old apprentice for assaulting teacher over false missing penis claim
The Awutu Breku District Court has sentenced Emmanuel Agbeshie, a 22-year-old electrical apprentice to eight months imprisonment for assaulting a teacher, Charles Bimpong Appiah. Agbeshie claimed the teacher's touch had caused his penis to disappear, leading to the assault.
Police personnel from the Central East Command Legal Department, who were on a sensitization tour, intervened at the scene, rescuing Appiah and apprehending Agbeshie. The victim sustained injuries from the assault and required medical treatment at both the Kasoa Polyclinic and Saint Gregory and Catholic Hospital.
The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports that during the court proceedings, Agbeshie pleaded guilty to charges of assault, causing harm, publication of false news, and deceit of a public officer. Defence counsel Francis Gasu prayed for mitigation on Agbeshie's behalf.
Presided over by Mrs. Naomi A. A. Kuntour, the court sentenced Agbeshie to various penalties. For the assault charge, he was fined GHC 2,400, with a default option of serving four months imprisonment. Additionally, he received an eight-month imprisonment sentence for causing harm.
On the charges of publication of false news and deceit of a public officer, Agbeshie was fined GHC 1,200 each, with a default option of three months imprisonment for each charge. These sentences are to run concurrently.
Moreover, Agbeshie was ordered to sign a 12-month bond to be of good behaviour upon his release from prison. He was also directed to cover all medical expenses incurred by Appiah and compensate him with GHC 4,800.
Despite Agbeshie's claims, a medical examination by Dr. Bediako confirmed that his penis was "stable, normal, and intact," contradicting his allegations.
The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police and Chief Inspector Bernice Wei Kpuusuu, presented a comprehensive case detailing the events leading to the assault and refuting Agbeshie's claims regarding his genitalia.
Appiah was a professional Teacher at the Ghana International Senior High School at Dodowa but he resided at Kwashieman, all in the Greater Accra Region. He had visited his relatives at Kasoa when he fell victim to the unfortunate assault.
