In a Twitter post, Dumelo said by his projections, he is likely to win the election when the Electoral Commission declares the official results.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat is one of the most keenly contested in this year’s election, with the battle catching the eyes of many Ghanaians.

Dumelo is seeking to unseat the NPP’s Lydia Alhassan, who is the incumbent MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

“We are still waiting for the Electoral commission to declare the final results. By the projection, I am in pole position to win when all the results are verified by the EC,” he tweeted.

This comes after incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan announced herself as winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary contest.

In a Facebook post, she wrote: "Thank you God for an answered prayer. Thank you Ayawaso West Wuogon for this Victory. I take my scripture from Proverbs 21:31".

Meanwhile, collation of votes is still ongoing in the constituency, with the Electoral Commission yet to announce the official results.