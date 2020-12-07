The incident is said to have happened at the Kofidja polling station in the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region.

Adomonline reports that the woman insisted that she wanted to vote before heading to the hospital to deliver her child.

She maintained that she didn’t want to lose the opportunity to show her appreciation to President Akufo-Addo by voting for the NPP flagbearer.

“I came to vote due to the good works of Nana Addo, I am well pleased with his achievement and I hope my child will also benefit,” she is quoted as saying.

“As I am talking to you, I am experiencing pains but I know God will grant me a safe delivery.”