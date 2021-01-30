According to them, Mahama currently has no witness statement before the court despite being the petitioner.

Frank Davies, member of Akufo-Addo’s legal team, made the claims during a press briefing on Friday, January 29, 2021.

He said Mahama appears not to have belief in his own petition, hence his reluctance to testify in court.

John Mahama and NDC members in court

“It is very instructive to let all Ghanaians know that…the petitioner himself has no witness statement before the court,” Mr. Davies said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

“This is a petitioner who seeks to have the 2020 presidential elections annulled and is praying for a rerun. This same person is refusing to come and give evidence in court.”

Mr. Davies was also not enthused by some of the responses given by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, when he appears before the court as a witness.

While being subjected to cross-examination, Mr. Nketia answered severally that “I don’t speak for the petitioner”.

However, Mr. Davies accused the NDC General Secretary of trying to be “elusive and evasive” with his responses.

“When Mr. Asiedu Nketia mounted the witness box in court today. He was largely evasive and for every question that was posed to him, his immediate response was that ‘I do not speak for the petitioner’. This is someone who in paragraph two of his own witness statement stated clearly that he was to lend aid to the petition filed by the petitioner.”

“So how can you come to court as a witness for a party and when you are asked questions in court, your response is that I don’t speak for the petitioner? Then why are you in the court? He thinks he can be evasive and elusive as he was in 2012 and 2013. This time around, he would not be lucky,” Mr. Davies criticised.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has adjourned the election petition to Monday, February 2, 2021.