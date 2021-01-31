This follows the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country after restrictions were eased towards the end of last year.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count appeared to be dropping, but there’s been a rapid increase in cases since the beginning of 2021.

Reacting to the recent spike in cases, the GMA has called on the government to ban all forms of social gatherings.

General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Justice Yankson, said they may down their tools if nothing is done about the situation.

“The issue is very simple, and we can only advise, and we can only advocate. The worst-case scenario is that we put our tools down but that might not be the solution for this pandemic because we don’t control the public purse, we don’t control the executive power,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“So we keep advising government. Mind you, there are first-line government advisors, and we do our best to interact with them collectively as a group, but the ultimate sanctioning of a particular activity has to come from the president.”

He added: “So inasmuch as that we’ve made the case, the best we can do is to continue to advocate that these social gatherings are banned and if the powers do not really act in that direction, the worst case is that we will also put down our tools because we are also tired.”

Currently, the country has recorded 4,665 active cases, while 405 persons have died, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.