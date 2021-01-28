The FDA and PC in a joint statement said this has given rise to the sale of fake and substandard hydrogen peroxide on the market.

Pharmacies and Over the Counter Medicine Shops have been cautioned to always buy their stocks from licensed wholesalers and manufacturers.

The public has also been reminded to purchase only Food and Drug Authority approved hydrogen peroxide and other medicinal products and be on the lookout for the mandatory FDA registration numbers on such products, if they are manufactured in Ghana.

Hydrogen peroxide is a mild antiseptic used on the skin to prevent infection of minor cuts, scrapes, and burns. It may also be used as a mouth rinse to help remove mucus or to relieve minor mouth irritation (e.g., due to canker/cold sores, gingivitis).

Meanwhile, five more COVID-19 patients have died in Ghana shooting the country’s total fatalities to 377 as of January 23, 2021, officials have confirmed.

According to data available on the Ghana Health Service’s webpage the 616 new cases have been recorded bringing the number of active cases 3,813.

The West African country has so far confirmed 62,751 COVID-19 related infections in all 16 regions with 58, 561 recoveries.

The country’s administrative capital, Accra still leads with 11, 827 cases.