MoMo transactions reached GH¢1.9 trillion in 2023 due to Interoperability — Bawumia

Furthermore, he emphasized that the current government has supplied vehicles and equipment to both the Ghana Armed Forces and the Police at a scale surpassing that of any preceding government.

"Our government has implemented many transformational policies. for the first time in our history as a country, Ghana has successfully issued a digital national ID card which has provided a unique identity for all Ghanaians.

"For the first time in our history, Ghana has implemented Mobile Money interoperability between the Mobile Money accounts of telcos and the bank accounts of the banks. Ghana is the first country in the whole of Africa to have done this Mobile Money Interoperability between bank accounts and MoMo accounts.

