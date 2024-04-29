Addressing NPP regional leaders in preparation for the commencement of campaign activities on Monday, April 29, 2024, Dr. Bawumia underscored that the government has erected a greater number of courts for the judiciary than any previous administration.
MoMo transactions reached GH¢1.9 trillion in 2023 due to Interoperability — Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has highlighted the accomplishments of the administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during its tenure spanning eight years.
Recommended articles
Furthermore, he emphasized that the current government has supplied vehicles and equipment to both the Ghana Armed Forces and the Police at a scale surpassing that of any preceding government.
"Our government has implemented many transformational policies. for the first time in our history as a country, Ghana has successfully issued a digital national ID card which has provided a unique identity for all Ghanaians.
"For the first time in our history, Ghana has implemented Mobile Money interoperability between the Mobile Money accounts of telcos and the bank accounts of the banks. Ghana is the first country in the whole of Africa to have done this Mobile Money Interoperability between bank accounts and MoMo accounts.
"This has made Ghana the fastest-growing mobile money market in Africa. In fact, when we came into office MoMo transactions in Ghana were just 78 cedis per year. Last year they reached GH¢1.9 trillion cedis, it tells you what we have done," he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh