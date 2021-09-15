According to WAEC, investigations have uncovered that extracts of the papers found their way into the public domain.
2021 Maths and English WASSCE papers leak on social media – WAEC
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed that the 2021 Elective Maths and English Language of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) papers have leaked on social media.
The examination body said it has published a list of 11 schools involved in the leakage.
WAEC in a statement said it was also withdrawing the supervisors and invigilators from supervising the WASSCE pending further sanctions.
A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC confirmed that "extracts of parts of the questions" for the Mathematics (Elective) 2 and Section A of English Language 2 papers written on September 9 and September 13 respectively were circulated on some social media platforms.
WAEC said the circulation of the extracts was not extensive.
Here are the 11 schools found for the leakage:
Ejisu Senior High Technical School
Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School
Ideal College, Sunyani
Christ the King Senior High School, Obuasi
Modern Senior High School, Kpong
Tepa Senior High School
Yeji Senior High Technical School
King David College, Somanya
Modern Senior High School, Kintampo
Oyoko Methodist Senior High School
Klo Agogo Senior High School
