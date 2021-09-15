The examination body said it has published a list of 11 schools involved in the leakage.

WAEC in a statement said it was also withdrawing the supervisors and invigilators from supervising the WASSCE pending further sanctions.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC confirmed that "extracts of parts of the questions" for the Mathematics (Elective) 2 and Section A of English Language 2 papers written on September 9 and September 13 respectively were circulated on some social media platforms.

WAEC said the circulation of the extracts was not extensive.

Here are the 11 schools found for the leakage:

Ejisu Senior High Technical School

Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School

Ideal College, Sunyani

Christ the King Senior High School, Obuasi

Modern Senior High School, Kpong

Tepa Senior High School

Yeji Senior High Technical School

King David College, Somanya

Modern Senior High School, Kintampo

Oyoko Methodist Senior High School