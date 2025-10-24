Police Inspector sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend in Kumasi

A Kumasi High Court has sentenced Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, popularly known as Tycoon, to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah, at Adum in Kumasi.

The verdict, delivered on Friday, October 24, 2025, followed a 5-2 jury decision that found the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) officer guilty of murder.

Twumasi had initially pleaded not guilty when he first appeared before the court on July 26, 2023.

According to court proceedings, the incident occurred on April 20, 2023, around 9:50 p.m., when the 26-year-old victim, popularly known as Maadwoa and a mother of one was shot multiple times in the abdomen and chest by the officer at Adum.

Family members of the deceased reported the shooting to the police, and the victim was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where a medical officer pronounced her dead shortly after arrival.

Following an extensive manhunt, police investigators arrested Inspector Twumasi at his hideout in Sekyere near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.

The conviction brings closure to a case that sparked widespread public outrage and renewed calls for accountability and discipline within the security services.

More to follow