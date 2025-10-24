Police launch manhunt for 3 men who deposited Senegalese teen footballer’s body in Kumasi

Touré’s mysterious death in Ghana has prompted a joint investigation between the Ghana Police Service, led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and Senegal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A specialised team of homicide detectives, forensic analysts, and intelligence officers has been dispatched from Accra to assist in unravelling the case.

Police spokesperson DSP Godwin Ahianyo confirmed that the three men believed to be French-speaking are now key persons of interest.

MUST READ: Senegalese footballer dies in Ghana after allegedly falling victim to fake trial scam

DSP Ahianyo said in an interview with Sporty FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are looking for these three men

When the deceased was brought in, the attendants discovered wounds on his lower abdomen and neck. The men first claimed it was an accident, then later said he had attempted suicide in his room.

According to police reports, the suspects left the mortuary shortly after making the deposit, and their whereabouts remain unknown. Investigators say tracking them down is critical to determining the true cause of Touré’s death.

Background of the Case

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations by Senegalese consular officials suggest that Cheikh Touré may have fallen victim to a sophisticated fraud and extortion network operating between Ghana and Senegal.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper, described by friends and coaches as ambitious and talented, was allegedly lured to Ghana by scammers posing as football scouts. They convinced him that he had been invited for professional trials with a top-tier Ghanaian football club.

Driven by dreams of launching an international football career, Touré made the journey to Ghana—unaware that he was walking into a deadly trap.

Reports indicate that upon his arrival, the fraudsters kidnapped him and demanded a ransom from his family in Senegal. Despite desperate efforts by his relatives to gather the money, they were unable to meet the demands. In a tragic turn of events, the perpetrators are believed to have ended the young footballer’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Touré’s body was later found at the Ebenezer Mortuary in Tafo, about 250 kilometres from Accra.