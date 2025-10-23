Wearing miniskirts, transparent dresses can get you arrested – Security analyst warns

A national conversation over morality, culture, and personal freedom has been reignited after a security expert cautioned that “indecent dressing” in public could lead to arrest and prosecution under Ghana’s laws on indecent exposure.

Security analyst Samuel Nana Appiah Owusu, speaking on Neat FM on Monday, October 21, 2025, warned that Ghana’s legal definition of indecent exposure goes beyond total nudity to include certain revealing or transparent outfits worn in public.

His remarks have since fuelled intense debate across social media, with many questioning whether fashion expression should ever be criminalised.

MUST READ: Chaos and wailing at Kade as Kadehene Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II resigns after 21 years

He stated,

ADVERTISEMENT

You have to be mindful of the way you dress whenever you step out, especially if you are a lady. Your breasts should be properly covered, and your panties should cover the areas they are supposed to cover

Owusu explained that under Ghanaian law, any public display that exposes intimate parts of the body or draws undue attention through provocative attire can be deemed indecent exposure—an offence punishable by arrest or prosecution.

Owusu cautioned.

If you go to a party and your skirt is so short that your panties are visible, you can also get into legal trouble,

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that these laws were not created to restrict personal freedom but to safeguard public morality and maintain Ghana’s cultural values.

He said.

Such rules exist to ensure the moral fabric of society remains intact. What you wear at home should be different from what you wear in public

Owusu further asserted that dressing modestly could help reduce incidents of sexual assault, arguing that perpetrators often cite revealing clothing as provocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added,

Some rape culprits often say they were provoked by what the victims wore