Black Stars technical team will be strengthened - Randy Abbey reveals ahead of World Cup

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr Randy Abbey, has revealed that comprehensive plans are underway to further strengthen the technical structure of Ghana’s senior national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Ghana Football Association (GFA) moved swiftly to reinforce the Black Stars’ technical team, bringing on board experienced football minds such as Winfried Schäfer, Desmond Ofei, and Gregory De Grauwe to enhance the squad’s performance framework.

The Black Stars have since bounced back impressively under head coach Otto Addo, securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — their fifth appearance in history and second under Addo’s leadership.

With Ghana set to compete on the global stage next summer in a tournament co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, Dr Abbey confirmed that discussions are ongoing to further fortify the team’s technical, medical, and scouting departments.

From where I sit, we are contracted to Otto. I haven’t seen the employers of Otto Addo call for a change. What I know is that before every major competition, AFCON or the World Cup, we strengthen the technical setup, scouting, and medical team.

He explained that this approach has long been a key part of the GFA’s preparation strategy for major tournaments, ensuring that the Black Stars remain competitive at the highest level.

For every competition, we always beef up the technical team, whether it’s AFCON or the World Cup. In the areas of medical, technical, scouting, or video analysis, we bring in additional expertise.

We are going to have that conversation to identify where our weaknesses are and how to improve. The goal is to ensure a better technical appreciation of what is before us.

Dr Abbey emphasised that the move is not about replacing Otto Addo but strengthening the team around him to ensure optimal performance.

He concluded.

The focus is on improving the structure around him, not changing him. We want to ensure the team is better equipped technically and tactically for the challenge ahead

Meanwhile, John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda will continue to serve as key members of the Black Stars’ technical setup.

