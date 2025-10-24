Players who rejected Ghana must 'count themselves out' – GFA boss fires ahead of World Cup

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has issued a firm warning to players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stressing that those who have previously declined opportunities to represent the Black Stars will not be considered for selection.

Under the guidance of Coach Otto Addo, Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup for the fifth time, bouncing back after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Following the qualification, several dual-national players have reportedly shown renewed interest in joining the squad.

Names such as Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Francis Amuzu, among others, have surfaced as potential additions.

However, Okraku clarified that only players who demonstrate true dedication and pride in representing the nation will earn a place in the team.

He told 3Sports,

Players who have not shown enough commitment to the Ghanaian flag will not be part of us

There must be a good reason why a player is included in the travelling party. I want players who display dedication, passion, and respect for Ghana.

Okraku emphasised that loyalty and integrity remain fundamental to the Black Stars’ squad selection process:

He said,

If we have approached you before and you turned us down, if you’ve shown a lack of respect or refused to play for Ghana in the past – count yourself out

Coach Otto Addo and his team are focused on restoring Ghana’s reputation on the world stage following a disappointing showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

