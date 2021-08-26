The three elephants were moving across the street when two persons on a motorbike run into them, and the mammals attacked and killed one person, according to a National Disaster Management Organisation report.
Elephants kill farmer with 3 wives and 13 children in East Mamprusi
A farmer has been killed by elephants that invaded the Yankazia community in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.
After killing and mutilating the body of the farmer completely on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the elephants proceeded to invade three other communities, Soanvusi, Nasuan, and Tuna.
According to Citinewsroom.com, the body of the deceased has been conveyed to Gbentiri for burial.
The deceased left behind three wives, eight boys, and five girls.
Police personnel from the Gambaga District have begun an investigation into the incident with the help of a medical officer from the Baptist Medical center in Nalerigu.
