Investigate all young men with expensive cars - Francis Dodovi advocates

He bemoaned the appetite for “ill-gotten wealth” among the country’s young people which he said is disturbing and calls for urgent and drastic measures.

“The love for ill-gotten wealth is becoming too much. Nobody cares. There are people that through their sweat from humble beginnings. But you see some young men that want to be rich overnight. So that they can also be acknowledged as rich men. But we cannot build a society like that. All of a sudden, people want us to see that they are also rich. This person has bought a Maybach, then he goes and buys one too. But what work does he do that he can pay for a $200,000 Maybach? Someone who has not even reached the age of 30? Society must investigate all these things. That is the only way out,” Francis Dodovi is quoted as having said on Accra-based Peace FM.

He went further to decry the glorification of wealth without caring about its source, a practice he said does not augur well for the future of the country. He cited instances where some people exhibit wealth that does not match their earnings.