According to him, the penchant for luxurious lifestyles is pushing young people to engage in all sorts of criminal acts, some of which lead t the death of others.
Investigate all young men with expensive cars - Francis Dodovi advocates
Francis Dodovi, the Suame parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections has called for the investigation of all young men who have expensive cars and live extravagant lifestyles.
He bemoaned the appetite for “ill-gotten wealth” among the country’s young people which he said is disturbing and calls for urgent and drastic measures.
“The love for ill-gotten wealth is becoming too much. Nobody cares. There are people that through their sweat from humble beginnings. But you see some young men that want to be rich overnight. So that they can also be acknowledged as rich men. But we cannot build a society like that. All of a sudden, people want us to see that they are also rich. This person has bought a Maybach, then he goes and buys one too. But what work does he do that he can pay for a $200,000 Maybach? Someone who has not even reached the age of 30? Society must investigate all these things. That is the only way out,” Francis Dodovi is quoted as having said on Accra-based Peace FM.
He went further to decry the glorification of wealth without caring about its source, a practice he said does not augur well for the future of the country. He cited instances where some people exhibit wealth that does not match their earnings.
“Now in Ghana, the most glorified thing is a rich person. We are not worried about where they got the money from. Once they know that you have money, everyone, especially in Kumasi, would throng to that place. As to where the money is coming from, no one knows. Today, people don’t celebrate knowledge. All that we want is money.”
