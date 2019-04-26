This is because the gods of the Tano river which passes through the town abhor goats.

No one can rear, kill an animal at Elubo or cross the Tano river with a goat.

The narration, according to reports by the Daily Graphic is that the goat aided the people of Elubo to cross the river to Ivory Coast in 1767 and thereafter the gods ordered them not to keep goats in the town which the indigenes of Elubo revered goats as sacred and to preserve the tradition.

The Tano or Tanoé River is a river which flows for 400 kilometres from Techiman to Ehy Lagoon, Tendo Lagoon and finally Aby Lagoon in Ivory Coast where it enters the Atlantic Ocean.

The river forms the last few kilometres of the international land boundary between Ghana and Ivory Coast and it's the fifth longest river in Ghana.

Local indigenous beliefs hold that Taakora, the highest of the Akan gods on earth lives at the source of the river.

According to the Divisional Chief of Elubo, Nana Kesse Kpanyin III, "we cannot dare the gods. Whenever you have the Tano river you cannot bring a goat near it. We have respected this for centuries. Anybody who dares to bring the animal to Elubo or challenges the gods would fall sick and the animal would die in less than three hours after its arrival."

He added: "Aside from those at Elubo, those on the other side of the river also don't consume antelope."