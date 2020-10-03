Join us to celebrate German Unity at 30!

On October 3, Germans all over the world celebrate the reunification between the Federal Republic of Germany and the former German Democratic Republic (East Germany). This unique event, 30 years ago, meant a lot of joy, emotions and optimism for many Germans and many people around the world.

Today, the German Reunification has paved the way for a united, peaceful and prosperous Europe and for strong global cooperation and friendship. As we mark this special day, we pay homage to the courageous people who made it possible by standing up for freedom, human rights and democracy. We are also grateful to our international partners for their trust and support in realising the German unity.

Congratulations to us and Happy Unity Day!

Happy Unity Day and relations between Ghana and Germany

This year, Ghana joins Germany to celebrate 30 years of being united as one country in peace while reflecting on the 63 years of formal diplomatic relations between Ghana and Germany.

“Ghana values very much her relationship and friendship with Germany," the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo said on the occasion of the commemoration of German Unity.

"63 years after the establishment of formal diplomatic relations, Ghana has assumed the position of being Germany’s fourth-largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa and the fruits of Ghana-German relations are evident.”

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff said that German-Ghana relations are in good shape with a lot of potentials.

He highlighted key things Germany is working on in Ghana so far in 2020 including projects around climate change, women empowerment and job creation for Ghanaians.

“German-Ghanaian relations are in very good shape and I still see a lot of potential, untapped potential in our cooperation. Let us continue in the spirit of ambition, courage, trust and cooperation and fulfil the promises for our people.”

The partnership between Germany and Ghana has been further strengthened after the largest automaker in the world Volkswagen opened a car assembly point in Ghana. The Chief Executive Officer at Volkswagen Ghana, Jeffery Oppong-Peprah, said the opening of the car assembly plant in Ghana is the fruit of strong collaboration between the government of Ghana, Volkswagen and the German government through the German mission in Ghana.

Happy Unity Day from Ghana to Germany.

