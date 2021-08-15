RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Employment Minister and South Dayi MP involved in separate accidents on the same day

Two prominent politicians in the country were involved in separate accidents on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah and the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor were both involved in road crashes.

Mr. Baffour-Awuah’s accident happened on the Sunyani-Nsoatre road in the Bono Region while he was returning from a funeral at Odumase.

The Minister’s driver is said to have tried to overtake a vehicle, which led to a collision with an oncoming tipper truck.

Joy News reports that he fell from the vehicle and was rushed to the hospital after sustaining an injury from the crash.

Meanwhile, South Dayi MP, Mr. Dafeamekpor, also encountered an accident on the Aveyime road in the Volta Region

The legislator was also returning to Accra after attending the funeral of the late father of fellow MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The vehicle is said to have somersaulted several times after a KIA truck loaded with concrete blocks ran into it.

Mr. Dafeamekpor, who is a member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, was unfortunate to escape unhurt.

Meanwhile, no casualties have yet been reported from the accidents of both politicians.

