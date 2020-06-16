19-year old activist Oluwatoyin Salau was found dead yesterday, June 15, in Tallahasee, Florida after being declared missing for a week.

According to preliminary investigations by the Florida Police, the death is ruled as a homicide.

However, the Nigerian born Oluwatoyin disappeared after posting a number of alarming tweets in which she described being sexually assaulted by a man who had offered her a lift and a place to stay.

The outrage of her killing and apparent daily sexual harassment and raping of women all over the world spiraled unto the Ghanaian social media space with many women sharing their harrowing sexual assault experiences and calling out rapists.

Records from the the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service (DOVVSU) shows that the country gets an average of 15,000 domestic violence cases, 1000 cases of defilement and 300 rape cases in the last decade.

Due to the cultural inclination in Ghana, many victims of rape and sexual assaults decline to report to the relevant authorities or share the experiences.

This is due to the harsh victimization other women who have reported their cases have faced in the past and also the penchant by family elders to sweep such cases under the carpet.

However, in light of the various protests across the world highlighting injustices to minority groups, many Ghanaian girls have decided to also feed into the trend and display bravado as they share their stories and also calling their rapists out.

Below are some users on Twitter sharing their horrific experiences