Presenting his credentials to Nana Akufo-Addo, the Maltese High Commissioner, Jean Claude Galea Mallia, noted that a lot has been achieved in recent years when it comes to bilateral relations between Ghana and Malta and reiterated his country’s commitment to ensure continuity in its ties with Ghana.

He stated: "One of the highlights was surely the state visit by H.E. the President of the Republic of Malta to Ghana in July 2017 and the establishment of the High Commission of Malta in Accra in 2018, the first diplomatic representation in sub-Saharan Africa. We remain firm in our commitment to continue building upon the momentum".

The new Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana, Vesselin Blagoev Delchev also presented his credentials and indicated that his country considers Ghana as a leading country on the African continent and will, in the years ahead, seek strong bilateral, trade and economic relations with Ghana for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Meshal Hamdam Al-Rogi from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia also presented his credentials and pledged to work very hard to deepen the already-growing relationship between Ghana and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Emmanuel Mpfayokurera, from Burundi, noted that his country’s government “really wants to strengthen the south-south cooperation, especially with countries in West Africa" and particularly, Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo, for his part, congratulated the new envoys on their appointments and wished them a successful stay while on duty in Ghana and also assured them of his office’s assistance as well as that of the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry.

“The Foreign Affairs Minister, the Chief of Staff and all these officials are at your disposal to help you have a successful tour of duty in our country.”