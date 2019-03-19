He said the government has failed to protect Ghanaians due to the incessant vigilantism going on in the country.

Speaking on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, Odike said: "We have abandoned discussion that will bring food on our tables and now talking vigilantism in the country”.

He argued that the acts of violence by political thugs especially from the ruling government is a serious cause for worry heading in 2020.

“Ghanaians are discerning now and I will expect them to vote against NPP over their violent nature”, he said.

“I can no more go public to defend the President and NPP especially on vigilantism”.

He also cautioned President Nana Akufo-Addo on what will not win him a second term.

"Let me tell President Akufo-Addo that violence cannot give you a second".

Odike was recently sacked from his party by the executive, however, in a rebuttal he said he is still the founder and chairman of the UFP.

He said, "I can boldly say that I founded the party with my own money and nobody can ever sack me from the party. In the UPP, before someone will be sacked, the person must first be written to before the action is taken, here I am, I’ve not received any letter nor had any information. I only got to hear of my sack on air and that is not right. I can never be sacked from the UPP".