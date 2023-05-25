EOCO arrests 49 Nigerians for alleged human trafficking

They were picked up after the security agencies picked up intelligence on their operations.

A statement issued by EOCO on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, said "The said individuals were suspected to have been involved in human trafficking and cybercrime-related activities."

70 laptop computers, two saloon cars, 51 mobile phones, nine internet modems, and other gadgets were recovered from their hideout during the operation.

It said the rescued victims have been repatriated to Nigeria to reunite with their families while the four alleged traffickers – Godstine Omoruyi, Junior Nosa Omoruyi, Marvelous Omoruyi, and Evbuomwan Idowu – have been arraigned before the court.

Their arrest followed intelligence obtained by the office to the effect that some young Nigerians had been trafficked into Ghana.

The said victims were lured into the country with the promise of securing them jobs but were subsequently forced to engage in cyber-crime activities while in Ghana.