EOCO denies Nigerian 'sakawa kingpin' Sunny Awamini on Interpol list bail

Between January 2017 and May 2022, the suspect used forged documents including an Export Declaration Form from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to obtain various sums of money totaling $6.5 million from one Mazen Farakh, the complainant, under the pretext of exporting teak wood from Ghana to him in Ukraine.

The accused also presented fake documents of properties to EOCO in order to meet his bail requirement of GH¢20 million.

Checks by EOCO from the Lands Commission revealed the first set of documents he submitted for landed properties have all proved to be fake and non-existing.

He has again submitted more documents and properties for valuation at the Lands Commission belonging to his sureties. There have been criminal attempts to inflate the values of the properties to meet the bail condition to set him free.