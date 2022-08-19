The suspect, 52, was charged with three counts of uttering forged documents, defrauding by false pretenses, and money laundering.
EOCO denies Nigerian 'sakawa kingpin' Sunny Awamini on Interpol list bail
A notorious leader of a fraudulent enterprise operating in Ghana and Nigeria who is also on the wanted list of Interpol for various organized crimes has been denied bail by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).
Between January 2017 and May 2022, the suspect used forged documents including an Export Declaration Form from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to obtain various sums of money totaling $6.5 million from one Mazen Farakh, the complainant, under the pretext of exporting teak wood from Ghana to him in Ukraine.
The accused also presented fake documents of properties to EOCO in order to meet his bail requirement of GH¢20 million.
Checks by EOCO from the Lands Commission revealed the first set of documents he submitted for landed properties have all proved to be fake and non-existing.
He has again submitted more documents and properties for valuation at the Lands Commission belonging to his sureties. There have been criminal attempts to inflate the values of the properties to meet the bail condition to set him free.
As of Thursday, August 18, 2022, investigators don't know his place of residence, yet attempts are made to secure his bail.
