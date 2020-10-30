Mrs. Jean Mensa noted that the “destiny of this country is in the hands of the youth and their participation in the political process is key.

However, the youth need to put the interest of the country first by standing out as agents of peace before, during and after the elections”.

The Chairperson said this when she met with Youth Bridge Foundation, a youth group aimed at mobilizing and building the capacity of Ghanaian First Time Voters to ensure they make informed decisions when they go to the polls.

Led by actress Clara Amoateng Benson also known as Maame Serwaa, the Youth Group commended the Commission’s Let the Citizen Know initiative for its role in giving them an opportunity to understand and be part of the electoral process.

The actress, herself a first time voter, led her colleagues to make a pledge to support the Commission’s voter education campaign and play an advocacy role in the efforts to get the youth in Ghana to respect the electoral process.

EC Chairperson with one of the first time voter's

“We are happy that for the first time, the youth in this country are showing a keen interest in the electoral process. I urge them to review the policies and programmes of the various political parties before casting their vote."

"I also encourage them to turn up in their numbers early on election day and vote”, Mrs. Jean Mensa added.

On his part, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Services assured all registered voters and the first time voters that their registration details are intact and that the Commission will continue to be fair, transparent and also uphold the integrity of the electoral process.