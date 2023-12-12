ADVERTISEMENT
Establishment of Office of the Special Prosecutor was an act in futility — Bagbin

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has said the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor was an act of futility.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

He believes the Special Prosecutor will not achieve any results in the fight against corruption, adding that the Attorney General's department should rather be decoupled from the Ministry of Justice.

Speaking during the consideration of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, 2021, Bagbin stated that, as for the law you passed on the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, I did tell you that it was an act in futility, you were not going to achieve anything, but you went ahead and passed it.

He said to achieve results in the fight against corruption, the Attorney-General's department must be well-funded to work on its own.

"I am very clear in my mind that that authority is embedded in the constitutional powers of the Attorney-General. You separate the two; the Minister of Justice is a political appointee, - the Attorney-General is a technical person," he noted.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana was established after an act of the Parliament of Ghana passed the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill in 2017 and was put to the ground in 2018.

The office serves as an independent investigating and prosecution body to make inquiries into corruption, bribery, or other criminal cases at the national level, whether they be in the public or private sector.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

