Establishment of Office of the Special Prosecutor was an act in futility — Bagbin

Speaking during the consideration of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, 2021, Bagbin stated that, as for the law you passed on the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, I did tell you that it was an act in futility, you were not going to achieve anything, but you went ahead and passed it.

He said to achieve results in the fight against corruption, the Attorney-General's department must be well-funded to work on its own.

"I am very clear in my mind that that authority is embedded in the constitutional powers of the Attorney-General. You separate the two; the Minister of Justice is a political appointee, - the Attorney-General is a technical person," he noted.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana was established after an act of the Parliament of Ghana passed the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill in 2017 and was put to the ground in 2018.