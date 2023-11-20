Establishment of the National Defence University to begin next year — Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo made this known at the Graduation Parade for Regular Career Course Intake 62 and Short Service Commission/Special Duty Intake 60 on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Ghana Military Academy, Teshie, Accra.

The National Defense University, he noted, has become increasingly necessary, because hitherto, "training for strategic-level appointments and staff responsibilities, was provided by partner countries abroad. This limited the number of senior officers, who receive strategic training in the Armed Forces, due to the high cost of undertaking such training abroad."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that "the programme at the National College of Defence Studies aims to produce graduates imbued with leadership, critical thinking and problem-solving skills required to address Ghana and Africa's complex security challenges” as well as “also build the capacity of selected senior officers’ ability to conduct scientific research in Military Science, Defence Studies, Strategic Studies, International Relations, and other related subjects. The College will offer Masters and Doctoral programmes to officers and civilians working with the national security, defence establishments, Ministries Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Ghana and allied African countries."

He added that the University, in this regard, “will be the overarching institution for all other existing institutions of higher education within the Armed Forces, and will establish campuses at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Center (KAIPTC), National College of Defence Studies, Ghana Military Academy (GMA) and Ghana Armed Forces Training and Doctrine Command.

Speaking on his government’s commitment to elevating the military academy to world-class standards, "a three-storey 246-room Officer Cadets' Hostel, a 16 two-bedroom apartment Officer accommodation for Platoon Commanders and four two-bedroom apartments half compound accommodation for Senior Non-Commissioned Instructors have been fully completed."

He continued that with the completion of the Hostel easing significantly cadet accommodation challenges, and paving the way for increased enrolment, the additional construction of a 720-seating capacity Academy Auditorium on the western end of Academy Square has been completed.

Notwithstanding these completed projects Government is not oblivious to other infrastructural needs of the Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting Ghana's enviable legacy in International Peacekeeping, he pointed out that, "Ghana's commitment to global peace and security dates back to 1960, when Ghana, for the first time, participated in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force deployed in the then Republic of Congo, now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, Ghana has remained committed and dedicated to the cause of peace, either under the banners of the United Nations, the African Union (AU), or the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)."