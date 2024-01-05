E.T Mensah sought permission from NDC before Council of State role – Asiedu Nketia

Although some members of the opposition party were unhappy with ET Mensah’s decision, in an exclusive interview with Citi FM/Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda Amadu on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the funeral service of the late former Ningo-Prampram MP, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said the latter sought the party’s support before entering the Council of State race.

According to Asiedu Nketiah, ET Mensah sought permission from him as the then General Secretary before contesting for the position.

He said that he gave his approval, arguing that there was nothing wrong with ET Mensah’s decision.

Asiedu Nketiah who is also on the Parliamentary Service Board went on to explain the party’s perspective, emphasizing that they believe it is not a betrayal to work in a state institution of governance when the party is in opposition.

“On this controversial issue about his contest to become a Council of State member, ET Mensah sought permission from me as the then General Secretary. And I said there was nothing wrong with that. Some are of the view that when a government is in power, then it is a sin to work in any state institution of governance and that it is a betrayal. I said the NPP does the opposite. When we are in power, they [NPP] contest for positions on the Council of State so they can be there to participate in certain decisions. So I told him that he had my support,” Mr. Asiedu Nketiah told Umaru Sanda Amadu.

“I cannot blame ET for contesting to be on the Council of State. I cannot say he abandoned the party. I disagree with persons who make such assertions. He requested my approval. And as far as I am concerned, the NDC as a party was not against his decision.”

Enoch Teye Mensah (born May 17, 1946) was a Minister for Education and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 till January 2017.

