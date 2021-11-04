European Union Ambassador tours Ashanti Region

The tour which took place was for the EU Ambassador to familiarise himself with the operations of the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project which is currently jointly implemented by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and SNV Netherlands Development Organisation in the region.

Ambassador Razaaly and his delegation were greeted on arrival by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah and together paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II at the Manyhia Palace.

During their interaction at the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II commended the EU for their intervention in the Ashanti Region, especially with regards to the provision of jobs for the youth as well as the EU’s focus on climate change and climate mitigation in the region.

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II further urged the EU to scale up their intervention and recommended particular areas such as reafforestation as one of the means of job creation that could be explored.

Pulse Ghana

While in the Ashanti Region, Ambassador Razaaly and delegation engaged with service recipients of UNCDF’s Cash for Work (CfW) activity and financial service providers working with the GrEEn Project to provide access to finance to beneficiaries of the GrEEn Project as well as Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Ashanti Region.

The Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project is a four-year action from the European Union, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).