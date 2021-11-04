The Ambassador was accompanied on his tour by a high-level delegation comprising of the Deputy Ambassador of Norway to Ghana Kyrre Holm; Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Massimo Mina; Country Lead at UNCDF Ghana, Enea Stocco; Head of Governance and Civil Society Section at the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Anna Lixi; Programme Officer at the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Emmanuel Soubiran and the Country Director of SNV Netherlands Development Organisation, Anjo van Toorn.
European Union Ambassador tours Ashanti Region
The Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, H.E. Ambassador Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly has concluded a three-day working tour of the Ashanti Region.
The tour which took place was for the EU Ambassador to familiarise himself with the operations of the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project which is currently jointly implemented by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and SNV Netherlands Development Organisation in the region.
Ambassador Razaaly and his delegation were greeted on arrival by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah and together paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II at the Manyhia Palace.
During their interaction at the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II commended the EU for their intervention in the Ashanti Region, especially with regards to the provision of jobs for the youth as well as the EU’s focus on climate change and climate mitigation in the region.
Otumfuor Osei Tutu II further urged the EU to scale up their intervention and recommended particular areas such as reafforestation as one of the means of job creation that could be explored.
While in the Ashanti Region, Ambassador Razaaly and delegation engaged with service recipients of UNCDF’s Cash for Work (CfW) activity and financial service providers working with the GrEEn Project to provide access to finance to beneficiaries of the GrEEn Project as well as Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Ashanti Region.
The Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project is a four-year action from the European Union, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).
The project aims at creating greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses in two selected regions in Ghana: Ashanti and Western.
