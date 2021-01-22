According to the Service, the distribution is going on well and schools that are yet to receive will eventually get it.

This was revealed by the Public Relations Officer of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo on Accra based Citi FM.

“The distribution of the PPE is ongoing and as of now some schools have not had some, but I will urge them to calm down. No school will be left out. Once we’ve started distribution, and they are aware that public schools are getting the PPEs, they will also get theirs. They should wait patiently while the delivery gets to their end,” she said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases is surging across the country.

The Ghana Health Service has disclosed that the country's active cases for COVID-19 stand at 2,413 after recording 658 new cases.

A total of 56,706 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital and the total death toll increased to 361.

The total number of cases recorded in the country is 56,421.