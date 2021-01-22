A total of 56,706 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital and the total death toll increased to 361.

The total number of cases recorded in the country is 56,421.

Below is the regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region - 33,731

Ashanti Region - 11,560

Western Region - 3,261

Eastern Region - 2,687

Central Region - 2,210

Volta Region - 808

Bono East Region - 795

Western North Region - 689

Bono Region - 645

Northern Region - 607

Ahafo Region - 537

Upper East Region - 438

Oti Region - 24

Upper West Region - 152

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 25