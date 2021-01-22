A total of 56,706 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital and the total death toll increased to 361.
The total number of cases recorded in the country is 56,421.
Below is the regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.
Greater Accra Region - 33,731
Ashanti Region - 11,560
Western Region - 3,261
Eastern Region - 2,687
Central Region - 2,210
Volta Region - 808
Bono East Region - 795
Western North Region - 689
Bono Region - 645
Northern Region - 607
Ahafo Region - 537
Upper East Region - 438
Oti Region - 24
Upper West Region - 152
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 25