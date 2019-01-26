The enkinnment of a new Yaa-Naa comes after 17 years of protracted chieftaincy dispute in the Dagbon state which has claimed hundreds of lives.

The outdooring of the Yaa-Naa was heavily attended by people from all walks of life including former president John Mahama and his successor, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

However, the talking point of the beautiful ceremony has been the outfit of the president.

He attended the programme dressed in a beautifully woven yellow smock and a thigh high boots.

Netizens made various comments about the president outfit.

"A mood! A fit! A concept! Lots of space for some big cojones. Colour and fit for a man with guts, vim and verve. The theory dier he pass . E leff practicals," a Twitter user said.

"I think I figured out what message the president was trying to say with the yellow smock..." I am the president of the land and I refuse to be 'outshined' here . Also that smock belongs in the presidential museum," another Twitter user said.

Akufo-Addo steals show with his special outfit as new Ya-Na is finally installed, an Instagram user said.