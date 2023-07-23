A Facebook post made by Mr. Mahama extended words of condolences to the family of the late Madam Ayittey.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ex Prez John Mahama and wife mourns Sherry Ayittey
John Dramani Mahama, Ex-president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and his wife Lordina Mahama have eulogized the late minister of fisheries and agriculture, Sherry Ayittey.
Recommended articles
"We commiserate with her bereaved family while we mourn our collective loss."
Madam Sherry Ayittey served as Minister for Health and later as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in Mahama’s administration.
She died aged 75, on Saturday, July 22, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh