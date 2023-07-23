ADVERTISEMENT
news  >  local

Ex Prez John Mahama and wife mourns Sherry Ayittey

Reymond Awusei Johnson

John Dramani Mahama, Ex-president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and his wife Lordina Mahama have eulogized the late minister of fisheries and agriculture, Sherry Ayittey.

A Facebook post made by Mr. Mahama extended words of condolences to the family of the late Madam Ayittey.

"We commiserate with her bereaved family while we mourn our collective loss."

Madam Sherry Ayittey served as Minister for Health and later as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in Mahama’s administration.

She died aged 75, on Saturday, July 22, 2023

