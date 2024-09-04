ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Exclusion of Speaker, Chief Justice from siren and motorcade use sparks debate

Andreas Kamasah

A new road traffic Legislative Instrument (L.I.) has sparked controversy by excluding the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice from a list of high-ranking public officials authorised to install sirens in their vehicles and use motorcades.

Exclusion of Speaker, Chief Justice from siren and motorcade use sparks debate
Exclusion of Speaker, Chief Justice from siren and motorcade use sparks debate

This exclusion was brought to the forefront by former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu during a recent parliamentary session.

Recommended articles

Iddrisu expressed his frustration, stating, “Without personalising it, it is not Alban Sumana Bagbin. It is the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament and he is not entitled to a motorcade or a police siren. In my view Mr Speaker, it is wrong for the number three to be out of this privilege.”

He further questioned the rationale behind the exclusion of the Chief Justice, noting, “Mr Speaker, you can keep a minister and member of parliament but this republic has four important personalities; the president, the vice president, the speaker, and the chief justice.”

The new L.I. follows a previous withdrawal of a proposal to extend similar privileges to Members of Parliament (MPs) after significant public backlash. Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin expressed concern that the exclusion could impede MPs in their work. “Politicians are always in a rush to save their heads when there is a crisis, but sometimes we can have a collective fall. We know the challenges we face coming from home and going to our constituencies,” he remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Addo's convoy
Nana Addo's convoy Pulse Ghana

Afenyo-Markin also defended the necessity of such privileges, arguing against the notion that MPs should not benefit from them. “We belittle ourselves. You are a politician and you cannot take public bashing and go and explain to the public? Even you have MPs criticising Article 71 benefits that they have benefitted from and we hear them on radio and they continue to benefit? We have to take our democracy a little more seriously.”

In response to the debate, Speaker Alban Bagbin emphasised the importance of leadership and accountability within a democracy. He urged MPs to stand firm and assert their roles, underscoring the crucial responsibilities that come with their positions. The discussion continues as lawmakers and public officials grapple with the implications of the new regulation and its impact on governance and public perception.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer

Bawumia media encounter: Journalist clarifies receiving GH¢10,000 and not GH¢20,000

File photo: Ghanaian soldiers

Use of soldiers to enforce grain ban is a ploy to intimidate voters – Minority

5 jailed

Armed robbers jailed 120 years and 105 years in Ashanti Region

Jailed

18-year-old miner jailed 10 years for mining equipment theft in Tarkwa