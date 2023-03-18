Exhibit transparency on economic plight - Asantehene to Gov't

“The current economic difficulties should serve as a wake-up call for all of us to carefully review our economy and implement some significant adjustments. The moment has come for us to reduce wasteful spending and direct resources towards economically productive areas to improve the quality of life of our people,”

On the debt restructuring program, he said “Our debt level has become unsustainable pushing the government to roll out a domestic debt exchange program that aims to restructure the nation’s debt and ensure some fiscal space for the country to operate”.

“Sadly it appears public consultation did not take place before the program commenced. The nation is currently in a tense mood even though the government has announced the completion of the program. I want to implore the government to demonstrate a high level of transparency and be candid in these difficult times to win the trust and confidence of the general public”.

Otumfuor further said, “Government should be more accommodating and reach out to those who may even oppose them politically, the interest of the country is paramount, and we must all work together to prevent the collapse of the economy. No one can pretend not to see the difficult times that we find ourselves in. But at the same time, I want to encourage all of us to keep hope alive”.

“as we move to negotiate with our external creditors, I urge the government to bring together the best brains with the requisite expertise from all political perspectives to present the finest proposal so that whatever decision the country chooses will be everyone’s responsibility”.