Fact-check: Did Napo sign teachers laptop contract?

Napo was emphatic that he did not originate the idea or the awarding of the contract to K.A Technologies, though he also admitted that after he was petitioned to get government to assist the teacher unions in procuring the said laptops, he agreed for government to fund 70% of the total cost of the laptops while the remaining 10% will be deducted from the teachers’ salaries in installments.

However, some persons/detractors picked the part where the Minister said he did not authorize the award of the contract, or introduce the idea in the first place and produced the letter below to tag the man as a liar.

However, a look at the full video of the Minister’s interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi confirms that he actually spoke the truth, in that he confirmed the idea and awarding of contract was all done by the Teacher Unions themselves and that government only agreed to shoulder 70% of the cost.

In that case, the letter above was only to notify the supplier after the PPA approval that the contract has indeed been awarded them.

Infact, a letter from the Public Procurement Authority actually confirms that it was the Teacher Unions themselves which recommended K.A Technologies to be awarded the contract.