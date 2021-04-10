Fake National Security official in court for fraud

Reports indicated that the fake National Security operative defrauded to the tune of GH¢340, 440.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
Forson Awuah, a driver, who posed as a National Security operative, has been arraigned in court for defrauding 64 people.
Pulse Ghana
Reports indicated that the fake National Security operative defrauded to the tune of GH¢340, 440.
The suspect, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding under false pretenses.
He was arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court and slapped with 17 counts of charges.
He was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties two of whom must be public servants earning a monthly net salary of not less than GH¢2,000.
In addition to the bail conditions, the accused has been charged to deposit his passport with the court and report to the Police station every Thursday.
He is due to make his next appearance on May 3, 2021.
According to the Prosecutor, Inspector Richard Amoah, the accused person is a driver and resident of Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.
He said between September 2020 and February 2021, the accused person and two others who are at large made representation to the complainant that they are National Security Operatives and therefore can assist them to be enlisted into Ghana Immigration Service through protocol means.
He said the accused and his accomplices collected monies totaling GH¢430, 440 from 64 victims adding that on February 28, Awuah was arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh