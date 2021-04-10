Fake National Security official in court for fraud

In addition to the bail conditions, the accused has been charged to deposit his passport with the court and report to the Police station every Thursday.

He is due to make his next appearance on May 3, 2021.

According to the Prosecutor, Inspector Richard Amoah, the accused person is a driver and resident of Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.

He said between September 2020 and February 2021, the accused person and two others who are at large made representation to the complainant that they are National Security Operatives and therefore can assist them to be enlisted into Ghana Immigration Service through protocol means.