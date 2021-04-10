RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fake National Security official in court for fraud

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Forson Awuah, a driver, who posed as a National Security operative, has been arraigned in court for defrauding 64 people.

Arrest

Pulse Ghana

Reports indicated that the fake National Security operative defrauded to the tune of GH¢340, 440.

Recommended articles

The suspect, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding under false pretenses.

He was arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court and slapped with 17 counts of charges.

He was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties two of whom must be public servants earning a monthly net salary of not less than GH¢2,000.

In addition to the bail conditions, the accused has been charged to deposit his passport with the court and report to the Police station every Thursday.

He is due to make his next appearance on May 3, 2021.

According to the Prosecutor, Inspector Richard Amoah, the accused person is a driver and resident of Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.

He said between September 2020 and February 2021, the accused person and two others who are at large made representation to the complainant that they are National Security Operatives and therefore can assist them to be enlisted into Ghana Immigration Service through protocol means.

He said the accused and his accomplices collected monies totaling GH¢430, 440 from 64 victims adding that on February 28, Awuah was arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

“We’re just maltreating women in the name of polygamy” – Sheikh Tawfik to Muslim men

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Woman's children turn "abnormal" after eating their dead father’s head unknowingly (video)

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

My sons are womanisers - Afia Schwarzenegger reveals (VIDEO)

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

African Couple Cooking