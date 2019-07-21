Francis Awine Anaafo, 33, was sentenced by the Madina District Magistrate Court ‘1, presided over by Mrs Maame Efua Tordimah, for using forged documents to undergo national service at the Goaso Municipal Hospital in the Ahafo Region.

The court heard that the Medical Superintendent at the hospital, wrote to the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana that Francis Anaafo, who was using the name Simon Yaw Woli, was underperforming, and that she should be investigated, the Daily Graphic newspaper reports.

According to the report, the council's investigation established that Anaafo fraudulently used the name of Mr Simon Yaw Woli, who happens to be her classmate at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Sekondi in the Western Region in August 2013.

In addition, the Council also established that Anaafo fraudulently acquired a duplicate copy of Mr Woli’s Registered General Nursing (RGN) certificate with the extract and presented it to the National Service Secretariat (NSS) to register for the 2018 national service.

In the course of the investigation, the Council contacted the professional nurse, Simon Yaw Woli, who had his original RGN certificate and results slip in his possession.

It also came to light during the investigation that Anaafo was demoted and later dismissed from the school in 2015.

On March 15, 2019, Anaafo was arrested the police and arraigned before court.