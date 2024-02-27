FBI agents visit EOCO

During the meeting, EOCO's head, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah, briefed them on the office's mandate and highlighted the longstanding collaboration between the two agencies.

She further informed the team about the longstanding relationship between the two institutions and how useful such collaborations have been over the years in terms of investigations.

She assured the team of EOCO’s eagerness to collaborate again on the investigations.

The visit aims to support ongoing forensic investigations, particularly in the case referred to EOCO by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, involving former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and suspected money laundering and structuring.

The OSP’s move was after an extensive seven-month investigation alongside a parallel inquiry conducted by the FBI.

However, Hajia4Real, the Ghanaian socialite and musician, has accepted responsibility and agreed to pay over $4 million to American authorities after admitting guilt in a romance scam case.

Hajia4real Pulse Ghana

The plea was made by Mona Faiz Montrage, her real name, acknowledging involvement in laundering funds from various romance scams.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced this development on February 21, 2024.

In an official statement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams confirmed that MONTRAGE admitted guilt today for conspiring to receive stolen funds before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave.