He is being held for allegedly hacking into a steel company in the US, stealing a whopping $12 million of the company's money.

Okeke, featured in 2016 on "Forbes under 30", is to be charged with conspiracy to commit Computer Fraud & conspiracy to commit Wire Fraud.

A according to Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the Nigerian President, the FBI did a thorough investigation on the criminal activities of Okeke, which led to his arrest by the law enforcement agency over a $12m fraud.

In a series of tweets, he noted: “the FBI is charging this young Nigerian ‘Entrepreneur’ with conspiracy to commit Computer Fraud & conspiracy to commit Wire Fraud. BEC stuff. Amount involved appears to be around ELEVEN MILLION US DOLLARS.”

My jaws are on the ground after reading that DOJ Affidavit. Crazy. Social Media played a significant role in the investigations (Twitter, Instagram, Nairaland) - really intriguing stuff. Talk about an unwitting digital footprint. (First 4 pages of DOJ affidavit below)

Okeke who holds a master’s degree in International Relations and counter-terrorism from Monash University Australia is the founder of Invictus Group – a conglomerate in construction, oil, gas and agricultural development.