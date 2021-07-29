RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

FDA approves Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for use in Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in Ghana.

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

This approval brings to five (5) the number of vaccines approved by the FDA for use in the country.

Recommended articles

The five vaccines are: Sputnik V, CovishieidTM, Covid-19 Vaccine Jassen, Moderna (Spikevax), and Pfizer-BioNtech (Comirnaty).

A statement issued by the FDA, July 28, said the authority “continues to use the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) pathway, which is the accepted procedure for all national regulatory authorities globally, in order to ensure timely access to quality and safe medical products including vaccines during this pandemic.”

It added, “the Authority, therefore, wishes to assure the public that all the approved COVID-19 vaccines have been subjected to rigorous safety parameters and therefore the public are to receive these vaccines without any reservations.”

“The FDA remains committed to safeguarding the health and safety of the public as mandated by the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), the statement added.

READ THE FDAs FULL STATEMENT BELOW

FDA statement
FDA statement Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

University of Ghana approves reopening date for 2020-2021 academic year

University of Ghana, Legon campus

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

GCB Bank staff commits suicide by hanging herself

The Late Kenneth Matiba's nephew James Gathukia commits suicide in Murang'a

CID officer handling my husband's murder asked me to marry him- J.B Danquah's wife reveals

CID officer handling my husband's murder asked me to marry him- J.B Danquah's wife