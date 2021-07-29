FDA approves Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for use in Ghana

The five vaccines are: Sputnik V, CovishieidTM, Covid-19 Vaccine Jassen, Moderna (Spikevax), and Pfizer-BioNtech (Comirnaty).

A statement issued by the FDA, July 28, said the authority “continues to use the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) pathway, which is the accepted procedure for all national regulatory authorities globally, in order to ensure timely access to quality and safe medical products including vaccines during this pandemic.”

It added, “the Authority, therefore, wishes to assure the public that all the approved COVID-19 vaccines have been subjected to rigorous safety parameters and therefore the public are to receive these vaccines without any reservations.”

“The FDA remains committed to safeguarding the health and safety of the public as mandated by the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), the statement added.

READ THE FDAs FULL STATEMENT BELOW