Finance Ministry not accountable for Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips - Ken Ofori-Atta

Mr. Ofori-Atta said this when appeared before Parliament to answer questions on the President’s trips to France, Belgium and South Africa.

Ofori-Atta said, “The president’s domestic and international travels are matters to do with national security and the National Security Minister is best placed to furnish this honourable House with the details needed.”

Answering the parliamentary question on Wednesday (21 July 2021), Ofori-Atta said, “Mr Speaker, in line with the 2021 budget implementation instructions, the Ministry for Finance did not release any funds to the Chief of Staff, specifically for His Excellency, the president’s trip to France, Belgium and South Africa.

“The current practice is that Ministry for Finance releases quarterly funds to the Heads of Department, in this case, Office of Government Machinery, Chief of Staff for all the operational activities of the Office. To facilitate the safe coordination of the president’s travels, domestic and foreign, the Office of Government Machinery and the National Security Secretariat work together to achieve this.”

Pulse Ghana

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, NDC MP for North Tongu had alleged that Akufo-Addo spent a whopping GHC 2.8 million on a private jet on his recent trips to France, Belgium and South Africa.