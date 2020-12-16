Reports indicate that the cause of the fire was unknown, however, it has destroyed a lot of shops and goods worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The fire, according to reports, started from a place close to the Agbogbloshie Market.

It's been two weeks since fire guts portion of the first floor of GCB Bank Liberty House Building, Kantamanto in the Central Business District of Accra.

Last month, the Odawna Market in Accra was also razed down by fire.

The fire, which eyewitnesses say has been raging on for hours, has left residents of the area and shop owners at the market, also known as the Pedestrian Shopping Mall in shock.

