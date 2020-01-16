The accident, according to school authorities has displaced more than 100 students as those halls served as their dormitories.

The fire started around 7:00 p.m. at Alema and Halm Addo halls, at a time the students were attending prep in their classrooms, one of the school’s private security officials who blocked access to the area told the media.

No casualty was recorded in the Wednesday fire incident.

However, personal effects of students residing in the two halls have all been consumed by the fire.

Authorities of the school said they will make special arrangements for the displaced students until the halls are renovated.

Check out video of the inferno below