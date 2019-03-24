Fire Service given clearance to recruit 1,000 personnel

The move was to ensure that the service had the required human resource to maintain fire safety at all levels, the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery announced.

He made the announcement at the passing out parade of Recruit Course 48 at the Fire Academy and Training School (FATS) in Accra.

The Interior Minister further noted that the recruitment will improve the firemen to citizen ratio to conform with the United Nations standard.

“This will improve the firemen to citizen ratio of one is to 4,303 (1:4303) which is currently unacceptable per the United Nations standard of 1:800,” he said.

The graduation of the recruits brings the number of personnel of the GNFS to 7,900.

He also revealed measures to retool the GNFS in order to improve world-class fire and rescue service.

“The government is aware of the challenges confronting the GNFS and is determined to retool the service with the aim of transforming it into an institution capable of delivering world-class fire and rescue service.

“We are in talks with the service regarding the supply of other essential equipment and resources for a smooth operation,” he said.