First graduate with visual impairment earns doctorate degree from UCC

Among the 103 Ph.D. graduates out of a total of 3,034 postgraduate students who graduated on Friday, January 26, 2024, Dr. Ayamba stood out.

Recognizing his exceptional achievement, he was awarded the Special Chancellor's Award of US $2,000, garnering applause and celebration from the entire congregation.

The 56th congregation, which took place from Tuesday, January 23 to Friday, January 26, saw a total of 18,539 undergraduate and postgraduate students graduate from UCC.

Dr. Ayamba, who originally had sight but lost it in a 1995 accident while driving, overcame this setback to successfully complete his academic journey.

He is a native of Pusiga in the Upper East Region.

In an interview, Dr. Ben Bishop Nyanihorba Ayamba revealed to Graphic Online that he lost his vision in an accident in August 1995.

Consequently, he had to undergo his ordinary-level studies in braille at the Presbyterian Training College in Akropong.

After undergoing rehabilitation at the School of the Blind in Akropong, Dr. Ben Bishop Nyanihorba Ayamba shared that he continued his education at the UCC after completing Teachers Training College in 1999.

He was then assigned to teach at the Junior High School in Ntonso for two years before enrolling at UCC in 2001 for his first degree.

He completed his degree in English and Psychology in 2004.

Subsequently, he was posted to Mampong Technical College of Education to teach English.

After three years, he returned to UCC to pursue his Master of Philosophy in Guidance and Counseling.

In 2016, he returned to UCC for his doctoral studies in Guidance and Counseling.

Dr. Ben Bishop Nyanihorba Ayamba emphasized that his journey was marked by prayers and determination.

He advised parents of children with disabilities to prioritize education, highlighting the presence of numerous disability schools in Ghana.