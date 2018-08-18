Five University students drown; two dead

news

Two university students have died after they drowned at the Oasis Beach near the Cape-Coast Castle in the Central region.

Information gathered by Starrfmonline.com indicate that on Thursday, August 16, 2018, around 5: 30 pm, 16 University Students went to the Oasis beach near Cape Coast Castle and while taking pictures a strong tidal wind suddenly carried five students away.

The students included Lilian Ampofowaah Asiedu from the University of Ghana City Campus, Sarah Kwarteng from the University of Winneba – Mampong Campus, Akaeme Faustina Kings University College Kasoa, Sharon Ayebadonye Methodist University Dansoman Accra and Frank Boateng from the Garden City University Kumasi.

Divers managed to rescue all the victims apart from Sarah Kwarteng.

The students were rushed to UCC Hospital but Lilian Ampofowaah Asiedu was pronounced dead on arrival.

Akaeme Faustina, Sharon Ayebadonye and Frank Boateng are on admission at same Hospital responding to treatment. The body of Sarah Kwarteng is yet to be recovered.

Meanwhile, the body of deceased Lilian Ampofowaah Asiedu has been deposited at the same Hospital mortuary pending further investigation.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, the University of Cape Coast hosted students from other Universities in Ghana for the Annual Conference of University Students Association of Ghana (USAG).

The Victims went to the beach as part of the programme when the incident occurred. Efforts are still underway to recover the body of Sarah Kwarteng.