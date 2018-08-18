Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Five University students drown; two dead


In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two dead

Two university students have died after they drowned at the Oasis Beach near the Cape-Coast Castle in the Central region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Two university students have died after they drowned at the Oasis Beach near the Cape-Coast Castle in the Central region.

Information gathered by Starrfmonline.com indicate that on Thursday, August 16, 2018, around 5: 30 pm, 16 University Students went to the Oasis beach near Cape Coast Castle and while taking pictures a strong tidal wind suddenly carried five students away.

The students included Lilian Ampofowaah Asiedu from the University of Ghana City Campus, Sarah Kwarteng from the University of Winneba – Mampong Campus, Akaeme Faustina Kings University College Kasoa, Sharon Ayebadonye Methodist University Dansoman Accra and Frank Boateng from the Garden City University Kumasi.

Divers managed to rescue all the victims apart from Sarah Kwarteng.

The students were rushed to UCC Hospital but Lilian Ampofowaah Asiedu was pronounced dead on arrival.

Akaeme Faustina, Sharon Ayebadonye and Frank Boateng are on admission at same Hospital responding to treatment. The body of Sarah Kwarteng is yet to be recovered.

Meanwhile, the body of deceased Lilian Ampofowaah Asiedu has been deposited at the same Hospital mortuary pending further investigation.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, the University of Cape Coast hosted students from other Universities in Ghana for the Annual Conference of University Students Association of Ghana (USAG).

The Victims went to the beach as part of the programme when the incident occurred. Efforts are still underway to recover the body of Sarah Kwarteng.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ex-UN Chief: He was a "constant inspiration"- Anas pays tribute to Kofi Annan Ex-UN Chief He was a "constant inspiration"- Anas pays tribute to Kofi Annan
RIP: Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's death RIP Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's death
Former UN General Secretary: 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annan Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annan
United Nations: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dead United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dead
RIP: Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is dead RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is dead
Saudi Arabia: Bawumia, Samira off to perform Hajj Saudi Arabia Bawumia, Samira off to perform Hajj

Recommended Videos

Funeral dancers in Ghana: The best funeral dancers in Ghana Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghana
Local News: Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE Local News Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE
Local News: Ghana adds 700,000 people to its population each year Local News Ghana adds 700,000 people to its population each year



Top Articles

1 United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan deadbullet
2 Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annanbullet
3 Small Scale Mining Government lifts ban on galamseybullet
4 Eid al-Adha Gov't declares Tuesday public holidaybullet
5 Vigilante Attacks NPP group threatens to invade Tamale Police...bullet
6 KNUST Conti, Katanga embark on 'Say No to Mixed Hall Demo' todaybullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Narcotics 2 busted for drug trafficking at Aviance Cargo...bullet
9 Banks Bailout Parliament to investigate collapse of 7...bullet
10 RIP J.H Mensah laid to restbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
6 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

Health Care Tamale Teaching Hospital staff call off strike after vigilante attack
Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Ministry
Plan To Tax Churches Taxing churches "nonsense:" Prophet Badu Kobi tears into Akufo-Addo
Ashanti Region Pastor in police custody for dumping dead body at drinking spot
Mali re-elects 73-year-old President and other African stories
African News Roundup Mali re-elects 73-year-old President and other African stories of the week