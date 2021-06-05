FixTheCountry campaigners and police clash over alleged assault

The police, however, prevented them from entering the restricted area of the court en masse.

This led to a clash between the campaigners and the police.

The Accra Regional Police Commander in charge of Operations, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said the action of his officers was to prevent disorder in the court premises.

He told Accra-based Class FM that "My commanders indicated that this is a court premise. People should not come en masse and that individually, they can come into the court. The police are here to provide adequate security for the court building and all the other courts therein."

"So, coming en masse with placards, flags and other paraphernalia may mar the beauty and ethics of the court.

"In view of this, my men on the ground decided, among other things [that] they [campaigners] could leave the flags and also limit that militancy and go into the court as individuals," he noted.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to June 14, 2021.

The group had declared its intention to protest on May 9, 2021, but the Ghana Police Service secured an ex-parte injunction against the protest.

The Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, said the Public Order Act, which imposes a ban on public gatherings, especially due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, restrains the Command from sanctioning the #FixTheCountry protest.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, she said: "The notification to the police to organise a demonstration is provided by the Public Order Act and, so, once we receive a notification from an organiser or a group of people planning on such a demonstration, what we do as a command is to invite them, sit down, we look at the letter, look at the merits of the letter on such a demonstration."